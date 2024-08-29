ArtSEA: Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion swims with Native art

That’s because the “oculus” suspended above the entrance to this 50,000-square-foot tropical-Pacific showcase is deliberately eye-catching.

The giant round window offers an alluring (and free) peek into a 500,000-gallon exhibit tank housing tropical species, including a leopard shark, unicorn fish and at least one very cute clown triggerfish.

Imagine a massive fish bowl suspended above your head — it’s impossible not to look.

If you’re lucky, you might see one of several spotted eagle rays float by. When I was standing below it, I glimpsed a ray’s extra-terrestrial underside, as well as two scuba divers diligently cleaning rocks in preparation for the grand opening.

But pull your eyes away from the oculus for a moment and you’ll notice the surrounding slatted ceiling, which starts to coalesce into trigons, ovoids and other geometries often seen in Pacific Northwest Coast Native formline art.

The idea came from Lummi artist Dan Friday (Kwul Kwul Tw), who as the Seattle Aquarium’s signature artist worked with LMN Architects and Thinc Design to incorporate Native art elements into the entryway.