ArtSEA: Bellevue Arts Museum closes its doors indefinitely

The museum raised the alarm back in February, with an emergency fundraising campaign intended to “ Save BAM: Keep Bellevue Alive .” BAM raised more than $350,000 with the effort, exceeding its goal.

But as the press release stated, “Despite our best efforts to navigate financial instability, we have reached a point where we can no longer sustain our operations.”

What started in 1947 as an arts and crafts fair eventually became the BAM facility — designed by architect Steven Holl — which opened to fanfare in 2001. For almost 25 years it served as one of the only venues in Bellevue with year-round arts programming. But as The Seattle Times reported in May, BAM’s financial troubles are nothing new.

Now the museum’s board has resigned and only a “small transitional staff” remains in place to facilitate the 2025 Bellevue Arts Fair. That’s according to a notice on the BAM website, which also states that the museum has filed for “receivership,” legal status in which a court-appointed custodian manages the organizational assets.

BAM says this is the “best path” toward “restructuring the institution,” one that “opens a chance of much needed reinvention and partnership.”

If a reinvention should materialize, it’s going to take some time. Which is a shame for the Northwest arts ecosystem, as BAM had established itself as a place where promising local artists could build their first big shows and local arts elders earned retrospectives.

I saw many wonderful exhibits there (of work by Preston Wadley, Joey Veltkamp, Tariqa Waters, Michelle Kumata, Alden Mason, Julie Green and others), and will miss crossing the lake to see more.