Newhouse pursues legislation to stabilize Washington farm workforce

According to a survey conducted by the Northwest Horticultural Council, tree-fruit growers indicated the cost of agricultural labor for growers has increased by an estimated 127% over the last decade, far exceeding the 22% increase in profits. In 2023, fruit growers surveyed by the organization said nearly all their earnings were spent on paying workers. “The current state of affairs is untenable, and the underlying system is clearly unsustainable,” said Powers.

A bipartisan coalition led by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse and California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren has proposed a possible solution in the reintroduction of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The policy could alleviate fears of deportation among undocumented farmworkers and provide employers greater certainty in finding eligible workers to build and maintain a stable agricultural workforce.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ramped up deportation of undocumented immigrants in the past few months, farmworkers among them. One person who was detained was Alfredo “Lelo” Juarez Zeferino, the farmworker who co-founded Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent union, based in Burlington in Skagit County, representing migrant and Indigenous farmworkers. Many activists see the detention as retaliation for Juarez’s union organizing efforts.

Currently, the percentage of agricultural workers in the U.S. who are undocumented hovers around 40% — a drop from upward of 55% in prior years, according to figures recorded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.

The administration has also proposed tariffs that are expected to have a negative effect on exports, which make up an important portion of fruit-tree growers’ sales.

This has added to the motivation to pursue a potential solution and ensure a sustainable — but documented — agricultural workforce, said Newhouse, a Republican from Central Washington’s 4th Congressional District and a former director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

“The availability of labor is a huge issue,” he said. “The cost of labor because of that shortage is a huge issue for the viability of farms around the country.”