WA Legislature approves yearly rent caps – just under the wire

On the session’s final day, a bill limiting increases at 7% plus inflation – not to exceed 10% – for most tenants is headed to the governor’s desk.

by / April 28, 2025
A "for rent" sign

On Sunday, Washington’s House and Senate passed a bill limiting annual rent increases. (M. Scott Brauer/Cascade PBS)

After a yearslong battle and contentious debate, Washington lawmakers on Sunday approved a policy to cap yearly rent increases.

The final version of House Bill 1217 would limit annual rent hikes for most tenants to 7% plus inflation, or 10%, whichever is lower. The Department of Commerce would calculate the rent cap limit every June. For mobile homeowners, rent increases would be capped at 5% each year.

The proposal passed the state House of Representatives 54-44 and the Senate 27-20. Five Democrats in the House and two Democrats in the Senate voted with Republicans against the final version.

The policy now heads to the desk of Gov. Bob Ferguson, who has yet to take a position on the it.

The bill’s supporters, including progressive Democrats and housing advocates, said it would help keep people in their homes. But opponents – property owners, Republicans and moderate Democrats – say the cap could limit new development in Washington, raising rents.

The current bill reflects several changes lawmakers made throughout the legislative session, most significantly in the Senate, where moderate Democrats and Republicans approved amendments to build inflation costs into the cap calculation alongside more exemptions for single-family homes not owned by a cooperation. The single-family home exemption did not make it into the final bill.

The original version of the bill, which passed the House earlier this year, capped rent hikes at 7% for most renters and did not address inflation. The Senate also made changes to increase the cap to 10% plus inflation.

The metric used in the bill’s final version, 7% plus inflation, represents a “significant compromise,” said sponsor Sen. Emily Alvarado, D-Seattle. But despite the changes, she said the policy would still give renters in Washington a greater sense of predictability in their housing costs.

The bill includes exemptions for buildings constructed within the past 12 years, low-income housing and housing run by nonprofit organizations. The bill also includes limits on move-in and late fees for Washingtonians living in mobile homes.

Opponents said the bill could have negative lasting impacts on Washington’s housing market.

Rep. Sam Low, R-Lake Stevens, said the policy would be “devastating” for housing providers. “And we need housing providers to be a part of the solution.”

Housing providers have spoken out against the proposal throughout the legislative session, arguing that it would result in many mom-and-pop landlords having to sell their properties without the option to increase rents.

Affordable-housing advocates were disappointed in the cap included in the final bill but cheered its passage as a sign of incremental progress for renters.

“Even a 7% rent increase will force some people to move, disrupting their lives and their communities, and some will have no option but to move into cars, shelters or tents,” said Michele Thomas, director of policy and advocacy for the Low Income Housing Alliance in Washington. “But this bill makes a first step towards sensible protections against egregious predatory rent increases and will deliver increased stability for renter households.”

