Here’s what Mayor Bruce Harrell has planned for Seattle in 2025

It was the fourth and final address of Harrell’s first term in office. In it, the mayor, who’s seeking reelection this year, highlighted the progress the city has made since he took office in 2022 amid pandemic turmoil, Seattle’s commitment to fighting back against harmful federal policies and what’s in store in 2025.

“Day by day, we have worked together to get our city back on the right track – restoring parks, reducing the crime rate, and getting Downtown bustling again,” said Harrell. “I think there’s a different mood in this city – a renewed spark, belief and optimism that we are on the right trajectory.”

Most of the nearly hour-long speech focused on what Harrell’s office plans to do this year. Here are a few of the major highlights:

A car-free Pike Place Market

Harrell wants to make the stretch of Seattle from the waterfront to Pike Place Market to “one of the greatest pedestrian experiences in the country.” The revamped waterfront park will open in 2025. The new Overlook Walk opened in 2024 connecting the waterfront and the Market with an elevated pedestrian walkway.

The last piece of the puzzle, said Harrell, is getting cars off the crowded street along the market. He said that the city will consider merchants, deliveries and ADA access, but it’s time for private cars to go. “It’s one thing to weave through crowds of enthusiastic shoppers, it’s another to weave through stop-and-go automobiles.”

The idea has been controversial for decades, with representatives from groups like Friends of the Market opposing past proposals to remove private vehicles. Harrell is sure to be met with resistance, but promised to bring stakeholders together to make it happen.