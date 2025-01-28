Seattleites will vote on competing measures to fund social housing

The volunteers were knocking on doors trying to drum up support for Proposition 1A and against Proposition 1B, two competing social housing funding measures being put to Seattle voters on Feb. 11.

Prop 1A, the measure pushed by social housing advocates, would levy a 5% “excess compensation” tax on employer payroll expenses for each Seattle-based employee paid over $1 million in annual compensation. In other words, an employer would pay a 5% tax on any dollar over $1 million in total employee compensation. Total compensation includes base salary, stock and bonuses.

Prop 1B is an alternative backed by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce that was placed on the ballot by the City Council. Instead of creating a new tax, it draws from the existing Jumpstart payroll tax. It also caps the income limits for social housing residents at a lower level than outlined in the voter-approved charter that created the Seattle Social Housing Developer.

Conor Krystad, an affable, enthusiastic 25-year-old campaign volunteer, was sent east of 15th Avenue where there’s a mix of old apartment buildings, single family homes, multi-million-dollar mansions and former mansions that have been converted into duplexes and co-ops.

Volunteers were given a list of likely supporters — Krystad did not, for example, knock on Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s door, which was on his route — so the reception ranged from a polite “no thanks” to “I’ll read up on this” to “you’ve got my vote.”

Krystad grew up in Seattle and recently returned after moving away for college. He has uncles who live in Seattle public housing and he is drawn to the idea of mixed-income, publicly owned affordable housing that social housing advocates are pushing.

“Housing is a human right and social housing provides for that by making it cheaper,” said Krystad. “Having the rent adjust as your income changes, and having it be tenant-run, would provide a lot of improvements over current public housing. Public housing is good. Social housing is better."

What is social housing and what’s on the ballot?

Social housing is a form of mixed-income affordable housing that’s owned by a public entity in perpetuity and will charge residents no more than 30% of their income for monthly rent (the standard definition for an “affordable” housing cost).