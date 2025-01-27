Seattle City Council appoints Mark Solomon to District 2 seat

In the final voting round, Solomon garnered support from Councilmembers Joy Hollingsworth, Cathy Moore, Sara Nelson, Maritza Rivera and Rob Saka. Councilmembers Bob Kettle, Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Dan Strauss voted for Adonis Ducksworth, a transportation policy adviser in Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office.

Vacancy appointments have a different voting process than standard bills. Councilmembers go around and each name the finalist they want appointed until an appointee receives at least five votes. If no candidate is chosen in a given round, voting continues in a new round.

Solomon will represent Southeast Seattle’s District 2 — which spans from the Chinatown-International District through Rainier Beach — until voters elect a representative in November. The elected councilmember will serve through the end of Morales’ term in December 2027.

Solomon has worked on crime prevention at SPD for nearly 35 years. He also worked as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force. In 2019, Solomon ran against Morales for the D2 seat in 2019, but lost 39% to 60%, in the general election.

The Council swore Solomon into office immediately following the vote.

“I’m really about serving this community, getting things done and working with this Council to make life better for the city of Seattle and the residents of District 2,” he said immediately after taking the oath. “And for the residents of District 2 I am here. I am here to be of service to you and I’m here to be a colleague to all of you. So let’s stop talking and get stuff done.”

Solomon will have a limited window to get policies passed. He does not intend to run for election, stating that he knows the challenges of campaigning and holding a full-time job. Instead, Solomon wants to focus on the work of legislating before providing a “warm handoff” to the councilmember elected by D2 residents.

There’s no rule against the appointed Councilmember running to stay in the seat this November. But there are differing views on whether the appointee should be a “caretaker” until the election or should attempt to run.

Saka and Moore both stated that they were looking for a caretaker. Earlier in the appointment process, Nelson said she wanted someone who planned to run, arguing that campaigning will require them to meet with and be accountable to district residents. Rinck made a similar argument Monday.