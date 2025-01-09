Poll: WA voters want 2025 Legislature to focus on their pocketbooks

Pollster Stuart Elway said people have consistently favored cuts over new taxes all the way back to the first Elway Poll in 1992. But he says it’s also common for the same group of people to express initial approval for plans that might increase spending. It was a main takeaway from the poll at this time last year as well.

Elway said this apparent dichotomy shouldn’t be an object of ridicule: It exists in part because the poll asks generally about policy topics, but not about specific bills and proposals that may have problems or controversial components. When that layer of nuance takes shape later, he says, people’s opinions often also adjust.

How lawmakers are prioritizing 2025

Leaders in both parties broadly agree on what they should focus on when they’re back in the Capitol on Jan. 13, but disagree on how best to do it.

Cascade PBS spoke to Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle; House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle; Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia; and Rep. Chris Corey, R-Yakima, to hear what their priorities are for this year’s session.

All of them said cost of living, public safety, homelessness and public education were top of the list, though the exact order varied. Fitzgibbon and Corey said cost of living (including housing and child care costs) were their first priorities. Braun said public safety is the biggest concern. Pedersen said Senate Democrats agree that public K-12 education is one of the most pressing issues for this session, with recent reports showing students in Washington slipping on reading and math proficiency.

To address housing affordability, the state has invested billions of dollars in recent years, much of it through the State Housing Trust Fund, which pays for the construction of subsidized, income-restricted affordable housing. That significant investment is sure to continue this session, but Pedersen and Braun agree the state also needs to encourage more private housing development by reducing regulations that impede construction.

To help address the shortage of child care providers and in turn, they hope, reduce the cost, Fitzgibbon is excited about a bill that would allow competency-based certifications for child care providers.

On public safety, Corey wants to see more funding dedicated to helping local communities hire officers. Braun said he sees fairly broad agreement on the police funding issue, but thinks the Legislature also needs to figure out how to help rebuild the law enforcement profession to attract young people into the career.

Pedersen and Fitzgibbon also cited the need to address gun violence as part of broader public safety efforts. Fitzgibbon pointed to forthcoming bills that would limit purchases and transfers of firearms, implement new safe-storage requirements and require permits for firearm purchases.

Each lawmaker recognized that any progress on priority issues will be challenging without first addressing the looming budget deficit.

Democrats said they’re looking for places to cut in the budget and considering whether there are existing tax exemptions that could be eliminated. But both Pedersen and Fitzgibbon also expect the state will need to find new revenue to close the gap and continue funding the programs and services people demand.