The Washington state Legislature is more diverse than ever

Berg’s 44th District colleague Lovick, D-Mill Creek, is now in the Senate. He was first elected to the House in 1998 when there were only a handful of members of color.

“I was the only Black member in the House of Representatives, and I will tell you, it was a lonely world,” Lovick said.

Lovick grew up in a deeply segregated Louisiana in the 1960s, “I’m from a poor community in the South. I picked cotton when I was 6, 7, 8 years old up until I turned 18,” he said.

In his first years in the Legislature, he found it difficult to open up to his colleagues about his experiences growing up since they couldn’t relate. Only once the Legislature started to become more diverse was he able to open up about his upbringing.

In the Legislature, Lovick worked with his colleagues to make Juneteenth a federally and state recognized holiday , and helped create the covenant homeownership account and program to address old laws and practices that prevented people of color from living in certain neighborhoods in the state. He said while the redlining law was changed in 1968, the bill assists first-time homebuyers who were impacted by that law to receive assistance with down payments.

Lovick also sponsored the Senate version of the law enforcement eligibility bill that Cortes sponsored. Lovick wants to change the culture of policing.

“When we get more diversity, we change the culture of the Legislature, we can change the culture of policing where we will get more people who live in a community, train in a community and will go back and work in those communities,” said Lovick.

Another longtime lawmaker of color, Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, D-Seattle, said it was important to remember American history after the results of the national election.

Santos has represented the Chinatown-International District, the Central District and Rainier Valley, areas of high diversity, since 1998. Her third-generation Japanese American mother was incarcerated at 9 years old after the World War II executive order forcing West Coast residents of Japanese descent into internment camps .

“It was not that long ago that American birthright citizens, like my mother, were stripped of their constitutional rights and did not receive the protection of the rule of law or any of the three branches of government because of the tyranny of mass opinions,” Santos said.

Rep. Ybarra said he also draws from his own experiences, and echoed Berg’s sentiment that not all communities are monoliths.

Ybarra, who is Mexican American, grew up opposing abortion as a Catholic and fiscally conservative with his spending habits. Ybarra explains that he believes abortion should be allowed if a woman’s life is in danger and in cases of rape or incest, and he believes that it should be up to Washington voters to decide whether abortion is legal in the state.

“I think those are conservative values that lots of Hispanics, especially in Eastern Washington, have,” Ybarra said. He said he wasn’t sure if he was a Republican or a Democrat until he was appointed to his position in 2019.

He said he went down the checklist of what both parties believed in and checked boxes before realizing he leaned more conservative.

Ybarra grew up working in the Yakima Valley fields, picking fruits and weeding beans and sugar beets and other produce in the 1960s. He said before Sen. Nikki Torres came into office, he felt it was hard for him in the Legislature as a conservative Latino. But their numbers are growing. Another conservative Latina, Gloria Mendoza , just won an open seat to be a representative of the 14th Legislative District.

“I was always called Uncle Tom because I voted with the white people,” Ybarra said. “I live in farm country, my schools in Quincy are 85% Hispanic kids, how do I not know Hispanics? How do I not know farm workers? I’m one of them.”

Ybarra thinks that with more conservative Latinos joining the Legislature, Democrats will see that there are political differences within the community.

“We don’t all think alike, we are like everybody else, you got some Democrats, some Republicans, some conservatives, some liberal, and that’s just the way it is,” Ybarra said.

National stage

The former State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, was just elected to represent Washington’s 6 th Legislative District .

Randall, who is Chicana, will join U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-District 7, and Marilyn Strickland, D-District 10, increasing the number of women of color in Washington’s congressional delegation.

Randall grew up on the Olympic Peninsula and said growing up with bipartisan parents and representing a legislative district with close elections between Democrats and Republicans has taught her how to build bridges with people on different sides of an issue.

“It’s a balancing act but one that I had to play as a member of leadership from a swing district, an intersecting role that I play as a person with intersecting identities,” Randall said. “Being visibly queer, wearing bright colors, having an asymmetrical haircut, wearing big hoop earrings, being visibly Chicana … are important signals to folks that all of us belong and we get to show up as we are, that we don’t have to fit into a certain kind of mold to be in a position of power.”

Randall said she wants to build relationships with members from both parties from all parts of the nation but is also committed to resisting attacks on vulnerable communities and people based on their identities.

She said she was disappointed when Vice President Kamala Harris, a Black and Indian woman, lost her bid to be president.

“I let myself hope that we would elect the first woman of color president,” she said. “My hope wasn’t that Democrats get elected because I’m a Democrat, but that we won to increase diversity at the very top of the ticket because we would be able to make progress.”

Since the race was called for President-elect Donald J. Trump, Randall said she has received a large volume of calls from young queer people who are afraid about what their future looks like. She said most of their worries are about what other freedoms may be eroded under another Trump administration like marriage equality or trans rights since Roe was overturned.

Still, Randall said she hopes people will try to stay engaged through activism and to tell their stories. She said she’ll bring her experiences in Olympia to Congress and is excited to be part of the growing LGBTQ+ caucus in D.C.