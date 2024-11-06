Democrat Emily Randall leads in WA’s 6th Congressional District

After the initial ballot drop election night, state Sen. Emily Randall , D-Bremerton, led Sen. Drew MacEwen , R-Union, 57% to 43%.

Randall was first elected to represent the 26th Legislative District in the state House in 2018. In her time in the Legislature, Randall helped pass bills focused on expanding health care access and abortion rights. Before coming to the Legislature, Randall worked for Planned Parenthood.

During the campaign she racked up high-profile endorsements, including one from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

MacEwen has represented the 35th Legislative District since 2013. He served six years in the Navy and is a managing partner in an investment firm, according to his campaign website.

The retirement of U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, who held the position for a dozen years, drew a competitive crowd to the open seat. The politically diverse district, which spans the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas and large swaths of Tacoma, was one of two open congressional elections in the state this year. The last time a Republican held the seat, Lyndon Johnson was president.

In the primary, Democratic support and endorsements were split between Randall and Hilary Franz , the current Public Lands Commissioner, who came in third in the primary.