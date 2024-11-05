Politics

Live results: 2024 general election Western WA legislative races

Results for all legislative races in Western Washington, excluding the Seattle/Tacoma metro area. These districts include 42, 40, 10, 39, 38, 44, 21, 23, 24, 35, 26, 22 and 19.

by / November 5, 2024
Western WA legislative races live results

The first ballots counted in Western Washington legislative races will be posted at 8 p.m. tonight. Districts include 42, 40, 10, 39, 38, 44, 21, 23, 24, 35, 26, 22 and 19. (Madeline Happold/Cascade PBS)

The first ballots from the Nov. 5 general election have been counted by county election offices. Here are the totals so far from Western Washington legislative districts outside of the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas.

Western Washington includes Districts 42, 40, 10, 39, 38, 44, 21, 23, 24, 35, 26, 22 and 19. These counties include Whatcom, San Juan, Island, Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Mason, Kitsap and parts of Thurston. For other legislative district results and more state general election results, visit the Washington State General Election Live Results page

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results.  

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website or local county election offices. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.

In progress Likely to advance

Get the latest in election news

In the weeks leading up to each election (and occasionally during the legislative session), Crosscut's Election newsletter will provide you with everything you need to know about races, candidates and policy in WA state.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Cascade PBS's in-depth reporting on issues crticial to the PNW.

Donate

About the Authors & Contributors