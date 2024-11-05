Live results: 2024 general election Seattle/Tacoma legislative races

The Seattle/Tacoma Metro areas include Districts 32, 1, 45, 46, 36, 43, 48, 41, 34, 37, 33, 11, 47, 30, 27, 25, 28 and 29. These counties include King, Pierce and parts of Snohomish and Thurston. For other legislative district races, and more state general election results, visit the Washington State General Election Live Results page .

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results.