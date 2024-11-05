Politics

Live results: 2024 general election Congressional races

Two congressional seats are wide open – the 5th District around Spokane and the 6th District on the coast – with three other competitive district races.

by / November 5, 2024
Congressional races live results

Voters will choose one representative from each of Washington's 10 Congressional districts, plus one statewide U.S. Senate seat. (Madeline Happold/Cascade PBS)

The first ballots from the Nov. 5 general election have been counted by county elections offices. Here are the totals so far from congressional races across the state, including one statewide U.S. Senate seat and one Representative for each of the 10 districts.

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results. 

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.

In progress Likely to advance

