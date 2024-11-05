Live results: 2024 general election Central WA legislative races

Central Washington includes Districts 39, 12, 5, 13, 31, 2, 15, 20, 8, 14, 17, 8 and 49. These counties include Chelan, Kittitas, Lewis, Cowlitz, Skamania, Clark, Klickitat, Skagit and parts of Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston, Yakima and Benton. For other legislative district results and more state general election results, visit the Washington State General Election Live Results page .

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results.