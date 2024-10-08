Politics

2024 debates: U.S. Senate with Maria Cantwell and Raul Garcia

Incumbent Maria Cantwell and Republican challenger Raul Garcia participated in a live debate in Spokane.

by / October 8, 2024

The Spokesman-Review, in partnership with Gonzaga University, KSPS, The Black Lens and the Washington State Debate Coalition hosted a live U.S. Senate debate between incumbent Senator Maria Cantwell and challenger Dr. Raul Garcia. The debate was held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

Statewide Voter Guide

KSPS will also broadcast the U.S. Senate debate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The U.S. Senator from Washington serves a six-year term, representing the state in the Senate. Two senators are elected from each state. Cantwell, a Democrat, was first elected to the Senate in 2000. Garcia, a Republican from Yakima, has been a physician for 26 years and is the medical director of Astria Toppenish Hospital. 

Related reading on the U.S. Senate race:  
Garcia challenges seasoned incumbent Cantwell for U.S. Senate seat 
Raul Garcia drops WA governor bid after Dave Reichert announces run 

Cascade PBS is one of many media partners presenting the program through the Washington State Debate Coalition. Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2024 voter guide

Get the latest in election news

In the weeks leading up to each election (and occasionally during the legislative session), Crosscut's Election newsletter will provide you with everything you need to know about races, candidates and policy in WA state.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Crosscut's in-depth reporting on issues critical to the PNW.

Donate
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors