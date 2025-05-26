Is Washington state falling out of love with Tesla?

“Tesla is Elon Musk,” said Peter Weston of Troublemakers, one of the groups that coordinates the weekly gatherings at University Village. “We’re not mad at Teslas. Years ago, Teslas were purchased by people trying to do the right thing … One way to go after him is to go after his empire.”

Another organizer, Devin Hermanson, said he was inspired to protest at Tesla dealerships because he was concerned about Musk’s involvement in politics and DOGE. He purchased the domain DefundMusk.com, which became a hub to help facilitate Tesla protests around the world.

“He’s hurt a lot of people without any understanding of the lives he’s dismantling or the lives he’s hurting. He and Donald Trump, they only worship money. That’s what they respect and that’s how we’re able to fight back,” Hermanson said.

It’s not the only way that people have been protesting. Blauvelt, like many Tesla owners, has put protest stickers on her car including “Clean energy, not white supremacy” and “F Elon.” Others have taken it further, “debadging” their Teslas by removing the logos.

Washington seems to be the type of place where Teslas should thrive. The Seattle Times recently reported that Tesla ownership is overrepresented in Seattle, where most electric vehicles in this state are sold, which means a person is more likely to find a Tesla owner in Seattle than in other parts of the country.

About 20% of all new vehicle sales in Washington are electric, and the state has set a goal of having 35% of all new passenger vehicle sales be electric.

And until this year, more than half of those sales had involved Teslas. But there seems to have been a slight shift: For the first two months of 2025, that number slipped to 46%. Earlier this year, KUOW reported that in February, new Tesla sales in Washington had slipped 35% from the year before.