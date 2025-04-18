Seattle can continue housing plan after legal challenges dismissed

The City Council took up its work on the comp plan in January. In February, neighborhood groups and individuals filed six legal challenges, arguing the city had not sufficiently analyzed the impact of its proposed changes.

The Council was prohibited from passing legislation related to the comp plan while the legal appeals played out. Historically, those sorts of challenges have delayed new housing policy by many months or even years.

So Councilmembers pivoted to working on interim legislation to meet the requirement of the state’s new “missing middle” zoning law to allow four- to six-unit developments in previously single-family zones before the Legislature’s June 30 deadline.

On April 11, however, hearing examiner Ryan Vancil sided with the city’s motion to dismiss and tossed out all six legal challenges, as first reported by The Urbanist. The quicker-than-normal resolution hinged upon recent state laws that reformed the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) to limit its use to block housing, as well as several appellants’ failure to follow procedure.

The dismissal clears the path for the Council to once again take up the full comp plan update. But, even with the relatively quick resolution, the delays have pushed the Council too close to the state’s missing-middle deadline. So Councilmembers will continue to work on passing interim missing-middle zoning rules before returning to the broader comp plan work.

“Obviously the timeline we’re under isn’t the most ideal,” said Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth at an April 16 meeting of the Comprehensive Plan Committee, which she chairs. “And taking on interim legislation isn’t the most ideal, to then turn around and take on permanent legislation, but this is the predicament we are in.”

The legal fight

The six appeals came from neighborhood groups and individuals representing Madison Park, Hawthorne Hills and Mount Baker. They made a host of arguments against the city’s final environmental impact statement, including that it failed to consider impacts on stormwater infrastructure, urban trees, traffic, parking and even resident orca populations.

Several of the appeals were dismissed for failing to follow proper procedure. The Hawthorne Hills Community Council did not respond to the city’s motion to dismiss the appeals and did not appear at the hearing on the motion. Failure to appear or “pursue [a] case in a timely manner” gives the hearing examiner grounds for dismissal.

Similarly, Vancil dismissed three of the appeals because the appellants had not made comments on the city’s draft environmental impact statement. The city is required to collect and consider comments on its draft impact statement before making changes and finalizing the document. Vancil argued that “parties that do not comment in a timely manner within the comment period cannot be rewarded with a right to proceed with an appeal when their concerns could have been addressed earlier in the process.”

In his dismissal of the other appeals, Vancil cited two recent state laws that reformed SEPA. In 2022, the Legislature passed SB 5818, which reformed SEPA to limit citizens’ ability to appeal land-use decisions that “increase housing capacity and affordability” required by a city’s comprehensive plan. He also cited a 2023 accessory dwelling unit law that reduces opponents’ ability to file SEPA challenges.

Recognizing that appeals have been a barrier to progress toward the state’s housing goals, legislators have been working on SEPA reform for at least six years. Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, introduced reform legislation in the 2019 session. At the time he told Cascade PBS, “I don’t want to eliminate environmental review in places where it’s adding environmental value. But in places where SEPA is duplicating environmental review and being used as a tactic to just delay housing production, I think there’s reforms we can make to reduce those conflicts.”

The neighborhood groups still have the option to appeal the hearing examiner’s dismissal in King County Superior Court. A GoFundMe page set up by a supporter to raise money for appellant Jennifer Godfrey’s legal fight suggests some plan to do just that. It states that “… this is just one step in the process. We have amazing legal counsel, expert witnesses, and exhibits.”