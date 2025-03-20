What’s happening with Seattle’s housing density plan?

While seen as one of the comp plan’s selling points for some urbanists, many neighborhood groups and homeowners view the Neighborhood Centers proposal as the worst part of Harrell’s proposal.

About a dozen neighborhoods have started online petitions calling for the removal of the Neighborhood Center designation in their community. Pro-density groups have started counter petitions in many neighborhoods as well.

Maple Leaf’s petition, started by longtime resident Phyllis Shulman, has nearly 1,300 signatures. Shulman and her neighbors argue that their community lacks the existing transit and commercial space that qualify it for a Neighborhood Center, and as such makes it a poor fit for the apartments and additional commercial construction that would come with the zoning change.

The borders of Maple Leaf’s proposed Neighborhood Center are drawn a few blocks on either side of Roosevelt Avenue, just north of the Maple Leaf Reservoir. Roosevelt is a major arterial with some existing restaurants, bars, coffee shops and businesses, such as a hardware store. The #67 bus route runs along it.

“One thing that’s important to think about is applying this one-size-fits-all approach and not thinking about on-the-ground infrastructure or a lack of infrastructure that’s needed,” said Shulman. “In Maple Leaf there’s a large area that has no sidewalks. Even the sidewalks that exist in a lot of places aren’t ADA [accessible]. The streets are very narrow. There are lots of issues with drainage.”

Shulman and her neighbors also raised the issue of mature trees being cut down for new development and replaced with smaller street trees that don’t provide the same environmental benefits as older trees.

Trees versus housing has become a central part of the comp plan fight. Density opponents often argue that newer, denser housing will result in significant tree loss at a time when climate change makes them even more important.

Hutchins argued that trees versus housing is a false choice. “We cut all the trees down in Seattle to build this city, and many of the trees we’re looking to preserve are younger than the houses that are next to them.”

He continued, “The amount of trees lost due to development is a fraction of a percent of our total canopy. And that could be offset by doubling our effort to plant street trees and plant trees in public parks. … We can do more. We should be doing more. We can have both.”

According to the city’s environmental impact assessment of the comp plan proposal, new development between 2016-2021 resulted in the loss of 35 acres of tree canopy in Seattle out of a total of 15,000 acres, or 0.25%.

The politics of a comprehensive plan

District 3 Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth, who chairs the Select Comprehensive Plan Committee, is unsurprised that neighborhood groups came out in force against the Neighborhood Centers proposal once there were tangible maps and plans in front of them.

She thinks more education and outreach will help assuage people’s fears and said she’s been hosting meetings and walks in her district in areas where Neighborhood Centers have been proposed.

“I like the Neighborhood Centers. I think they’re great,” Hollingsworth said. “We just need to have more conversation about what we’re encouraging to build in those Centers and what that looks like for all neighborhoods.”

Michael Hubner, the Office of Planning and Community Development’s long-range planning manager, said his department started doing outreach on the comp plan in 2022 and has collected more than 10,000 comments that have helped shape the plan.

“I’m not surprised that people in areas that have more significant land-use changes proposed are going to have some feelings about that and be willing to comment,” said Hubner. “The mayor is seeking to have a thoughtful approach to this plan that rises to the challenge of our housing crisis, that meets our future housing needs. There are some tough choices and balances [to be made].”

For her part, Hollingsworth wants to make sure the comp plan has the strongest anti-displacement measures possible, encourages the construction of multi-bedroom “family sized” housing and makes it easier for people to build duplexes, triplexes and accessory dwelling units on their own lots.

Not all Councilmembers are excited about the possibility of apartments in primarily single-family-home neighborhoods. For example, at a Council meeting in January, Councilmember Cathy Moore, who represents north Seattle’s District 5 and lives in Maple Leaf, shared a desire to get rid of the Maple Leaf Neighborhood Center.

“I’m not prepared to sacrifice this particular, my particular, neighborhood, and the reason that I live here and support this neighborhood, so that we can just throw a bunch of townhouses up that start at $700,000,” Moore said at the January meeting.

The mayor “respects the City Council’s role in the process,” a spokesperson told Cascade PBS when asked if he had concerns about the Council potentially removing some Neighborhood Centers from his plan.

“Our proposed plan thoughtfully adds zoning capacity for a variety of housing types across the city with a focus on growth near frequent transit routes and amenities and creating walkable, livable communities,” said spokesperson Callie Craighead. “We will continue to refine our zoning maps with [the Office of Planning and Community Development] based on the community feedback we received last fall as the plan moves forward.”

A legal battle (and further delays)

Some neighborhood groups have taken their comp plan opposition far past online petitions. Residents of Hawthorn Hills, Madison Park and Mount Baker filed legal challenges arguing that the city’s environmental review of the comp plan’s impact was insufficient.

The State Environmental Policy Act gives citizens power to intervene in government land-use decisions. The tactic gets used in nearly all major housing reform efforts in Seattle and can delay implementation by months or even years. It happened when the city proposed upzones for most of Seattle through its Mandatory Housing Affordability program as well as when the city proposed allowing basement apartments and backyard cottages in single-family neighborhoods.

It’s unclear how long the current challenges could delay the comp plan update. The Council is not allowed to pass legislation related to the comp plan until a hearing examiner has ruled on the legal challenges. But it will certainly delay it past the deadline to implement the state’s required missing-middle zoning to allow two- to six-unit buildings in all neighborhoods that currently allow detached single-family housing.

As such, the Council is pivoting to interim legislation to allow the changes required by the missing-middle law. The Council has set a deadline of the end of May to adopt its missing-middle zoning so the changes can be implemented before the state’s hard deadline of June 30.