Seattle’s canopy shrinks as ordinance protects the wrong trees

The answer emerged months later when the Robinsons learned from a tree-protection advocate that their cedars, pines and other trees had turned up on a city map showing trees “protected” during the development process.

That map was required under a controversial update of the city’s tree-protection ordinance passed in 2023 by a conflicted City Council — an ordinance that tree-protection advocates decried as a “giveaway” to developers that would scar the leafy canopy of the Emerald City.

Today the Robinsons’ trees are listed among more than 2,000 trees the city classifies as “protected” — without regard to whether the trees ever were actually threatened by development.

All this is significant because Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell boasted when he signed the ordinance that it would “increase protections for over 100,000 trees.”

Meanwhile, the city’s tree canopy — key to building climate resiliency and providing life-preserving shade during deadly heat waves — continues to shrink, putting the city’s goal further out of reach, as of the latest count in 2021 . Tree canopy produces numerous health benefits , including reducing diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma.

The fact that the city is counting so many unthreatened trees as “protected” came to light in a 2024 analysis by volunteers for Tree Action Seattle that verified the trees’ actual status.

City officials have long been aware of the discrepancy. In June a city official acknowledged to the city-appointed Urban Forestry Commission that “the protected trees category, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the code required the tree to be protected.”

“We started digging into the data, and we found that the trees they claimed to be protected were not being protected,” said Sandy Shettler, of Tree Action Seattle. “And so there is no evidence the ordinance is working. In fact, there is evidence it is not.”

As little as 3 percent of the trees the city said in its database were protected were actually preserved as a result of the ordinance, the group’s study of the ordinance’s early results showed. Also, some trees listed as “protected” on the map already had been cut down.

The city’s Department of Construction and Inspections denied InvestigateWest’s repeated requests to interview Christy Carr, the city official who admitted publicly in June that many of the trees in question aren’t actually “protected” by the ordinance.

When InvestigateWest sought to interview Carr, department spokesman Bryan Stevens requested a list of questions to be discussed “so we can determine who is best to respond.” However, Stevens never authorized any interview — with Carr or any other city official. Instead, in his response to nine questions submitted by InvestigateWest, Stevens sent a 799-word statement that failed to directly answer any of the questions.

“The trees documented on [construction or renovation] plans and not approved for removal are regulated and protected as shown on the public map,” Stevens wrote. “Even if some retained trees are not required to be preserved by code, they are not being removed as part of approved development activity.”

How does that translate on the ground?

Jim Jorgenson (Robert McClure/InvestigateWest)

Take homeowner Jim Jorgenson, who treasures three now-towering Douglas firs he planted at his house near Green Lake a quarter-century ago. In 2023 he sought city permits to put a partial second story onto the home.

The veteran architect he hired for the job, with decades of experience in Seattle, told Jorgenson about a curious new requirement from the city to count his trees and report back to the city.

Jorgenson and the architect wondered about this new prerequisite.

“We weren’t changing the footprint of the house,” Jorgenson said. “I thought it really odd.”