The Newsfeed: Former Gov. Jay Inslee on his tenure and his future

First elected in 2012 after serving multiple terms in Congress, Inslee was only the second Washington governor, after Republican Dan Evans, elected to a trio of consecutive four-year terms.

In 2018 the Democrats clinched the full Legislature, leading the way to pass Inslee’s priorities: a series of laws to fight climate change, impose stricter firearms regulations, protect reproductive rights and institute other progressive policies.

“We believe in science. We don’t reject science. We make decisions about the community good, for all of us. We don’t leave people behind. We welcome people for who they are. And I think we have given expression to those basic values of the state of Washington,” Inslee said during our last sit-down with him as governor.

Inslee steered the state during high-profile natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homelessness and the chronic issues within Washington’s mental health system remained a pervasive challenge for Inslee and lawmakers despite years-long efforts and billions spent to try to fix these problems.

Former Attorney General Bob Ferguson was sworn into office on January 15.