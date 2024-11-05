News

Live results: 2024 Washington state ballot initiatives

Voters will decide on four statewide ballot initiatives, including efforts to repeal the capital gains tax, the cap-and-invest program and WA Cares.

by / November 5, 2024
Ballot initiatives live results

Results for statewide ballot initiatives will be posted at 8 p.m. tonight. (Madeline Happold/Cascade PBS)

The ballots from the Nov. 5 election are being counted by county elections officials. Here is how the four statewide ballot initiatives stand after the first ballot count.

Language around the ballot measures has been a point of confusion for voters, according to the most recent Cascade PBS/Elway poll. A No vote is a vote in support of the state programs in question, including the WA Cares program, cap-and-invest and the capital gains tax. 

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.  

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results. 

For more Washington state primary election results, visit the Washington State General Election Live Results page.   

In progress Likely to advance

