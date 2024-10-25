The Newsfeed: Inside Cascade PBS’s new limited series on gun violence

The latest three-part series from Northwest Reports, First Response, let listeners hear directly from medical professionals on the front lines – trauma surgeons, nurses and paramedics. These medical professionals say that lately they have been treating more people injured by guns.

Hosts Sara Bernard and Maleeha Syed said they decided on this focus for the series because these compelling accounts are often perspectives we don’t hear. Clinicians shared their experiences, the trends they’re seeing and what Seattle’s medical institution is doing locally to curb the epidemic in the community.

Among the many themes the podcast explores is the mental health toll first responders experience in their work.