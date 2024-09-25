First Response: The medical professionals treating gunshot wounds
In the first episode of our three-part podcast series, two surgeons, a nurse and a paramedic describe the impact of seeing gun violence up close.
Medical professionals in Washington have gotten used to treating people affected by gun violence -- especially in recent years.
A few months ago, the U.S. Surgeon General declared gun violence a public health crisis at a time when tens of thousands of Americans are dying from firearm-related injuries. This trend is hard to ignore at a place like Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the only Level 1 Trauma Center in Washington.
Dr. Sam Arbabi, Chief of Trauma at Harborview Medical Center, talks with one of his patients, Gregory Briscoe and Briscoe’s brother Darren Christian, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Briscoe is recovering from a spinal cord injury. (Genna Martin for Cascade PBS)
In the first episode of First Response, we speak to medical professionals at the hospital, as well as a King County paramedic, about what this rise in gun violence looks like on the ground – and the impact it has on them.
Many of these medical professionals aren’t desensitized to gun violence. In fact, it’s quite the opposite: Instead of just responding to the immediate aftermath of a gunshot, health care workers at Harborview want to treat the long-term impact of firearm violence – and, they hope, prevent it from happening in the first place.