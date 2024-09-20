News

The Newsfeed: WA poll finds most voters have made up their minds

Pollster Stuart Elway says this is a very partisan election, and people are sticking with their parties in the presidential and gubernatorial races.

by / September 20, 2024
The high-stakes November election has voters feeling a range of emotions with less than two months to go. In a new Cascade PBS/Elway poll, Washington voters used words like positive and anxious to describe their feelings about the upcoming election.

The poll, conducted in early September, surveyed about 400 registered voters in Washington. 

Pollster Stuart Elway says the poll found that after the primary, voters are falling in line behind their party’s candidates – less than two months out from Election Day.  

The survey asked respondents who they will choose for President. 53% said they’ll likely vote for Kamala Harris, 32% chose Donald Trump and 5% were undecided. 

This episode also highlighted reporting on the town of Roslyn, which has become a community wildfire mitigation model, and on a Ukrainian family’s life in Washington two years after fleeing their homeland. 

