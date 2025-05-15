WA lawmakers walk back agreement to end child support garnishment

The 40-year-old single mom cracked a smile and, for a brief moment, laughed alongside them. Then she reminded Justin to brush his hair out of his eyes.

“I overcompensate, and I over-mother,” she acknowledged. “I’m very protective.”

Silver also worries. She worries about big things, like when her five kids are going to get kicked out of this Bellingham house, which a homeless prevention program pays for, for now. And smaller things, like how to make holidays feel special with the meager income she gets from welfare, food stamps, and whatever odd jobs she can find on Craigslist.

“Their friends are having birthday parties at pony farms and Sky Zone,” Silver said. “They’re lucky if they get a store-bought cake.”

A legal order requires their father to pay child support, and he usually does – but Silver does not see all of that money. That’s because Washington intercepts tens of millions of dollars in child support payments each year from parents who receive welfare benefits, formally known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Silver’s family is one of at least 3,300 families whose child support is garnished, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services. Some 16,000 more parents have open cases with DSHS but are not yet receiving payments above the current garnishment threshold, so it remains unclear how many of those families could lose payments to garnishment in the future.

Lawmakers voted near-unanimously last year to stop garnishing monthly child support payments starting in 2026. Then, faced with a massive budget deficit, they walked that agreement back, writing a state budget that continues the practice until at least 2029 . The budget proposal now sits before Gov. Bob Ferguson for final consideration.

“It’s devastating for me, because I can be as good a mom as I can be, but those stresses and those insecurities that they’re having to live with right now could end up having long-term effects on them,” Silver said. “For our lawmakers to not take that into account and to not see that is baffling to me.”