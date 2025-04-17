WA lawmakers propose closing schools for people with disabilities

Willis McNabb said people with disabilities can sometimes have challenges adjusting.

Supporters of the closure, however, said the transition is not taken lightly.

Scott Livengood, chief executive officer at Alpha Supported Living Services, said it takes months to move people out of a state facility and into the community, and requires approval from both the group-home provider and the resident.

“We know how to do it well,” said Stacy Dym, executive director at the Art of Washington State. “The doors aren’t going to close in a day. No one gets turned out onto the street. Nobody’s homeless. It’s not going to jam up our system.”

Labor concerns

State employees and the union representing them have also spoken out against the proposed closures, arguing that lawmakers should focus on finding a new revenue stream instead of simply cutting state jobs and facilities.

Under the proposal, the Department of Social and Health Services would have to offer school employees work opportunities at other state facilities.

McNabb said he is worried many workers will wind up unemployed. “A lot of people I’m working with are not going to land somewhere,” he said.

Those who do will likely have to move out of the region closer to another facility. McNabb said he worries that the economic impact could be devastating to the regions, especially the city of Buckley, where Rainier School is the largest employer.

More funding needed

Both supporters and opponents of the closures say more funding is needed to boost community-based settings if the state is going to transition more people into them.

Livengood said that about 344 bedrooms are open in supported-living homes across the state, and more money will likely be set aside in the capital budget to build more.

Though space isn’t an issue, staffing could be, he said. Livengood said the private supported-living system remains understaffed and faces high turnover, especially as jobs in the state facilities pay more.