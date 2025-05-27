Seafarer’s death in Columbia River reveals murky maritime oversight

A coalition of Filipino and maritime advocacy groups held the public remembrance March 27 on the University of Portland campus, more than six months after a fisherman found Meraña’s body floating in a Columbia River shipping channel. As they grieved together, listening to Filipino musicians perform, they also spoke of questions that remained unanswered surrounding Merana’s death and who bears responsibility.

“AJ’s death is arguably a product of negligence, so in addition to the why, we’d also like to know who will be held accountable?” Emma Martinez, a member of the Pacific Coast Coalition of Seafarers, wrote in an email.

Like 10 million or so other Filipinos, Meraña left home seeking better job opportunities and higher wages. He found work aboard a bulk cargo ship owned by a Norwegian company , placing him under a patchwork system of offshore safety regulations under which it’s not always clear who is responsible for ensuring safe working conditions for these foreign seafarers.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Sept. 7 the Coast Guard received a report of an overboard seafarer in the Columbia River from the ship MV Fermita . Six days later a fisherman spotted Meraña’s body in a shipping channel approximately 50 miles inland from where the river spills into the Pacific Ocean.

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

Cowlitz County authorities ruled his death an accidental drowning based on a report from the U.S. Coast Guard that said the crew had been swimming when Meraña disappeared underwater.

“The Coast Guard learned that the crew had gone for a swim and Meraña had jumped from an elevated position and landed awkwardly in the water,” the sheriff’s report stated. “He disappeared under the water and did not resurface.”