The obscure state agency that referees WA’s green energy battles

David surveyed the family’s 6,000-acre property, where declining water levels have limited them to growing wheat and hay. The week before, they sold a few calves to make ends meet.

“In 20 or 30 years, if the water level keeps going down, we may not even have irrigation,” David said last October. “We live on a tight budget here — we got old equipment, and we just hope we make it from year to year.”

He then turned his gaze to a different resource for making a living off the land a while longer: transmission lines running down the hills and off to a substation. The Robert family has leased just under half of their ranch to a Canadian company, Innergex, which plans to build the state’s largest solar energy plant here.

“The joke is we get to harvest the sun,” Robin said.

Benton County’s Board of Commissioners passed a ban on solar and wind energy projects throughout much of the county in 2021, justifying the moratorium as protecting “prime farmland.” But local officials lack final say over such projects. That authority often instead lies with Washington’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC), a central agency with the power to recommend approval or denial of projects statewide.

EFSEC serves a crucial role in the state’s energy transition. And the power it has to overrule local land-use policies — often in rural, largely conservative parts of the state where the majority of wind and solar plants are sited — has put it at the center of a national backlash to renewables. A 2024 Columbia University study found nearly 400 local jurisdictions with policies restricting wind and solar energy development — including Kittitas, Yakima, Grant and Klickitat counties.

But Washington needs more electricity. Lots of it. Energy analysts project the state will need to double its generating capacity over the next 25 years as buildings, vehicles and other infrastructure go electric. Lawmakers have directed the state’s utilities to meet that growing demand with 100% carbon-free sources by 2045.

Perhaps no conflict better epitomizes the challenges facing EFSEC than the nearby Horse Heaven Hills, a proposal to build more than 200 wind turbines on a prominent ridgeline visible from the Tri-Cities area of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco. A diverse range of groups emerged to resist the wind farm, including Tri-Cities homeowners, wildlife conservationists and the Yakama Nation, which considers the Horse Heaven Hills sacred.

If the wind farm’s opponents see EFSEC as too friendly to energy developers, some industry and climate advocates argue the opposite. EFSEC is overly cautious, they say, burdening needed climate change interventions with overzealous restrictions. All sides have accused EFSEC of disregarding its own scientific evidence and questioned the sometimes muddled reasoning behind its decisions.

A recent study commissioned by the state Legislature recommended overhauling the energy council’s leadership and drafting clearer standards for approving projects. It also criticized the quasi-judicial process the council uses to weigh abstract questions like whether farming, wildlife and tribal culture are as important as clean power.

Nearly five years have passed since the Robert family signed the lease with Innergex. The project first went before EFSEC in 2022, but as David Robert looked out over the ranch last fall, he still could not guess when they might ever see a decision.

“It’s so sad that it takes so long to do anything,” he said. “They keep saying we need all this green energy, but man, people don’t realize it’s like — to get it done you’ve gotta go through so much.”