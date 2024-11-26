Amazon offers $334M for nuclear reactors to be built at Hanford

“We’re building in the shadow of an unfinished reactor. It’ll be constantly on our minds,” said Gregory Cullen, vice president for energy services and development at Energy Northwest.

The site is Energy Northwest’s half-built reactor No. 1, near the Columbia Generating Station reactor north of Richland. In 1982, the Washington Public Power Supply System — a consortium of 28 public utilities including Seattle City Light — halted construction of four nuclear reactors at Hanford and Satsop because of massive cost overruns. That led to the second-biggest bond bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Only Reactor No. 2 was completed. In 1998, WPPSS changed its name to Energy Northwest and Reactor No. 2 became the 1,000-megawatt Columbia Generating Stanton in a massive rebranding to leave bankruptcy in the past.

Now the site is targeted to house four small modular reactors — the newest hot ticket in the nuclear industry. The nation’s fast-growing power needs plus the hunt for new sources of carbon-free electricity have led the United States to seriously experiment with nuclear energy again, especially small modular reactors. Choosing to locate the reactors on this piece of federal land gives the project the advantage of existing infrastructure, including roads and utilities from the 1980s.

The money behind the energy development project is coming from an unusual source: Amazon, which already has a pretty big footprint in the Tri-Cities.

Amazon is offering almost $334 million for a multiyear feasibility study of a cluster of small modular reactors to be built at Hanford. “It was Amazon that stepped up,” Cullen said. They are partnering with Energy Northwest, whose size enables it to handle a nuclear project of a few billion dollars that an individual utility would be too small to attempt.