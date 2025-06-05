Art x NW: A new Pioneer Square hotel filled with local art

Last week we kicked off Season 4 of our ongoing Black Arts Legacies project, which has now featured more than 50 Seattle artists past and present. Newly added to the mighty archive of influential painters, musicians, sculptors, theatermakers, poets and DJs is hip-hop dancer and choreographer Kisha Vaughan .



Watch our video profile by Tifa Tomb (who’s up for a Northwest Emmy this weekend for her 2024 BAL profile of Debora Moore !), and read about Vaughan’s unconventional path to dance in the written story by Jas Keimig. And stay tuned for more artist reveals every week in June.

We’ll end with a few arts news nuggets, as this week is awash in institutional updates.