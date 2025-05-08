ArtSEA: NEA tells Northwest arts orgs their funding is “terminated”

Sent to NEA grantees (including those awaiting NEA-recommended funds), the after-hours Friday-night alert explained that the arts endowment “may terminate a federal award … if an award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities.”

The email included a list of new agency priorities, several of which seemed to suggest a surprising direction in funding, such as projects that: “celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence,” “foster AI competency,” “empower houses of worship to serve communities,” “make America healthy again” and “make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful.”

NEA grants are mostly in the $20,000 - $40,000 range — not enormous but essential to the financially challenged sector.

Local grantees receiving notices of “withdrawal” or “termination” of funds ( slightly different depending on the timing of the grants ) ranged from small organizations, such as Base: Experimental Arts + Space, which provides rehearsal space for dance artists, to midsized nonprofits like Town Hall Seattle and larger orgs including Seattle Art Museum and Seattle Symphony.