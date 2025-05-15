ArtSEA: SIFF launches amid federal threats to the film industry

While the details of the directive are unclear, it has caused alarm across the global film industry — including at the Cannes Film Festival , which kicked off on Tuesday. On opening night, honoree Robert De Niro condemned the proposed tariffs , adding to what’s surely a major topic of conversation at the esteemed French festivities.

Some film insiders contend the federal focus should shift to increasing tax incentives for domestic movie-making — a subject Seattle filmmakers know well .

Due to significantly better tax breaks, Vancouver, B.C., often plays stand-in for our city in film and television. That includes the new season of fungus-apocalypse hit The Last of Us, where an abandoned King County Metro bus sporting a Seattle Aquarium ad is one of many attempts at creating a convincing “Seattle.”

Amid this flurry of film debate — aka right on time — arrives the 51st Seattle International Film Festival (May 15 - 25; encore streaming May 26 - June 1). Opening tonight, the fest remains devoted to showcasing movies made in the Pacific Northwest, as well as a boatload of films from “Foreign Lands.”

There is one key difference this year: No films or events will take place at SIFF’s Egyptian Theater, as the historic venue is still undergoing repairs after significant water damage from a pipe leak in November . But the SIFF show must go on, and it does, with 245 films from 74 countries.

Among the wealth of intriguing international voices: Happyend (Japan), a near-future dystopian tale about an alarming surveillance policy; Drowning Dry (Lithuania), portraying sudden tragedy and slow destruction within a family on vacation; The Balconettes (France), in which a trio of female roommates moves from a sexually charged heat wave to blood-soaked thriller; and Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight (South Africa), based on Alexandra Fuller’s bestselling memoir of Rhodesia.

All of which suggests: Do let’s go to the movies tonight.