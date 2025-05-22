ArtSEA: Memorial Day Weekend opens Seattle’s outdoor music season

The seasonal festivities kick off, as is the local custom, with the Northwest Folklife Festival (May 23 - 26). Now in its 54th year, this reminder of Seattle’s funkier past is still going strong — despite being one of the many Washington arts and culture organizations whose NEA funding was recently terminated . Remarkably, the sprawling Seattle Center fest is still free, though donations are encouraged, especially now.

This year’s cultural theme is ikigai, loosely translated from the Japanese as “a reason to live.” Conceptually, it’s about finding purpose, fulfillment and joy in life. The best way to do that at Folklife is by arriving with no agenda. Pack a water bottle and a couple granola bars and allow yourself to drift from stage to stage, discovering Cuban dancers, Belarusian folk singers, fiddle jams, Polynesian drumming, contradance and Cumbia fusion. (And that’s just Friday.)

Arriving right on the heels of one of the city’s longest-running music festivals is Seattle’s newest: Oodalalee (June 1 - Sept. 27), happening at the revamped Pier 62 on the shiny new Downtown Waterfront. Those of us who’ve been around a while fondly remember attending shows on an older, possibly ricketier Pier 62 for the hugely popular Summer Nights at the Pier series, which ran from 1993 - 2004 and featured artists from Ben Harper to Laurie Anderson to Chris Isaak.

The mellifluously monikered new series comes courtesy of Belltown venue The Crocodile, which has programmed a diverse summerlong mix, starting with a sold-out show by Hermanos Gutiérrez (June 1) and including: a 25th anniversary (!) show by Deltron 3030 (July 19); Astoria alt-folk band Blind Pilot; ABBA homage Gimme Gimme Disco Fest (Sept 13); plus many others.