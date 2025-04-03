ArtSEA: Traver Gallery christens a new arts hub on the Ship Canal

The Vetri pop-up is housed in a sunny corner of a former fish-processing plant just east of the Ballard Bridge — a 109,000-square-foot space reimagined and renovated by Seattle’s Graham Baba Architects.
Now called West Canal Yards, the extreme makeover features a dozen retail spaces, windowed roll-up garage doors, sleek wood and steel elements, patios and a cool fishbowl conference room that floats above it all. (“We’re thinking dance party,” Strobel said, smiling.)
The landscaped nine-acre complex is still largely vacant, but will have a festive debut this weekend (April 5, 3 - 7 p.m.). On view for the first time will be Vetri’s pop-up (showcasing George William Bell’s hand-blown glass objects, velvety and blobular) and the grand reopening of sister art space Traver Gallery — the anchor tenant at West Canal Yards.
Gallery director Sarah Traver spoke with me in her new space, amid the scent of freshly painted white walls. It was her bold decision to move the long-standing local gallery (founded by her father William Traver) from the Downtown space it occupied for 32 years to an industrial waterfront space with zero foot traffic.
“Right now we’re on an island,” she said, acknowledging the yet-to-be-rented spaces all around. But she expressed excitement about planting an arts flag along the ship canal. “It’s so nice and airy, with a connection to the waterfront and Seattle’s maritime history — it feels really good to be here,” she said. “I hope other galleries will join us.”
The vision is a bustling new arts destination with galleries, creative businesses, restaurants and public events — similar to the Arts District in Los Angeles (which took over a former flour mill) and MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts (a former textile mill). Bonus: abundant free parking.
Traver is kicking things off with some big Northwest players in the inaugural show. Tlingit glass star Preston Singletary will show Raven Is as Raven Does (through April 26), and Methow Valley painter and sculptor Tori Karpenko presents Where Water Becomes Sky (through April 26).
The latter show includes Karpenko’s “Invitation” (2024), a 22-foot-tall sculpture incorporating a fire-salvaged Western red cedar. Previously on view at Seattle Art Fair, it now stands in the West Canal Yards atrium with a view of the working waterfront.
Traver and Vetri aren’t the only local arts spaces making big moves. Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announced a “new alliance” with The 5th Avenue Theater, adding the historic property to its array of vintage venues that includes the Paramount, Moore and Neptune theaters, and, as of January, Kerry Hall.
Under this new arrangement, STG will program The 5th with more performances more often, adding concerts, comedy and other events to the continuing schedule of musical theater productions (which includes the Tony-winning revival of Parade, April 16 - May 4).
When Cornish College and Seattle University announced plans for a merger back in December, the details weren’t yet clear. Late last month, the institutions revealed that rather than a merger, SU will acquire Cornish College, and sooner than anticipated (by late May).
Most recently, SU announced that it will build its highly anticipated new art museum (funded by Richard Hedreen’s $300M gift and designed by Seattle architecture firm Olson Kundig) on the current 12th Avenue site of the Lee Center for the Performing Arts. Accordingly, SU will move its theater department and productions to the Cornish campus in South Lake Union.
This news has raised a chorus of dismay among SU’s theater community past and present, which is questioning why the Lee Center (which opened in 2006) needs to be razed. The new museum is slated to open in 2028.
One more organizational shift: Pacific Science Center has announced a new partnership with Seattle Center. The organizations have been next-door neighbors since the 1962 World’s Fair, but have always operated as separate entities (hence the imposing gates at PacSci’s Seattle Center side). Now the two will operate as one campus, open to the public.
And yes, that means tearing down the gates to allow full access to PacSci’s historic courtyard, designed by Seattle-born architect Minoru Yamasaki (who also designed the World Trade Center in New York City). The deal is also intended to enable more city support for renovating the vintage arches and courtyard in time for the hordes of soccer fans who will flood Seattle for the FIFA World Cup in summer 2026.
But wait, there’s more!
Columbia City’s Ark Lodge Cinemas, which operated as an indie movie house for 12 years, closed in February after insurmountable financial struggles. But now the historic building has been purchased by Tasveer, the local nonprofit dedicated to showcasing South Asian culture with events including the annual Tasveer Film Festival.
After making much-needed renovations to the space, Tasveer plans to transform it into the Tasveer Film Arts Center (slated to open fall 2028). Plans include screening international films, with a focus on South Asian cinema, as well as serving as a hub for the group’s film financing and distribution initiatives.
Roq La Rue has moved from its Madison Valley gallery to an airy, wood-floored space in the historic Northwest Work Loft Building in north Belltown. The current group show Unveiled (through April 5) shows off the new digs with works including hyperrealistic paintings by Josie Morway, spooky mushroom scenes by Beth Ormseth and an ominously voluptuous (voluptuously ominous?) hare by Beth Cavener.
Fremont music venue the High Dive will transfer operations to a nearby space formerly occupied by beer hall Brouwer’s Cafe. The new club, dubbed Hidden Hall, is due to open April 18. (Partner venue Nectar Lounge will remain as-is.)
All this moving and shaking speaks to the fact that there’s a ton happening in the local arts scene right now — including these upcoming events:
• Alonzo King Lines ballet brings beautiful movement to the Meany Center (April 3 - 5).
• The popular DogEar Festival takes over the Bainbridge Island Art Museum with a celebration of print arts (April 4 - 6).
• Seattle Men’s Chorus pays tribute to Dolly Parton (April 5 - 6 at The 5th Avenue Theatre).
• Bonnie Garmus, local author of the very funny novel Lessons in Chemistry, joins Seattle Arts and Lectures at Town Hall (April 7, online and streaming).
• Taproot Theatre presents Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play, A Raisin in the Sun (through April 19).
• Former Seattle musicians The Westerlies (who’ve blown east to New York) present the annual Westerlies Fest, featuring their signature blend of soothing brass harmonies (April 9 - 11; venues vary).
Get the latest in local arts and culture
This weekly newsletter brings arts news and cultural events straight to your inbox.