ArtSEA: Traver Gallery christens a new arts hub on the Ship Canal

Traver and Vetri aren’t the only local arts spaces making big moves. Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announced a “new alliance ” with The 5th Avenue Theater, adding the historic property to its array of vintage venues that includes the Paramount, Moore and Neptune theaters, and, as of January , Kerry Hall.

Under this new arrangement, STG will program The 5th with more performances more often, adding concerts, comedy and other events to the continuing schedule of musical theater productions (which includes the Tony-winning revival of Parade , April 16 - May 4).

When Cornish College and Seattle University announced plans for a merger back in December, the details weren’t yet clear. Late last month, the institutions revealed that rather than a merger, SU will acquire Cornish College , and sooner than anticipated (by late May).

Most recently, SU announced that it will build its highly anticipated new art museum (funded by Richard Hedreen’s $300M gift and designed by Seattle architecture firm Olson Kundig) on the current 12th Avenue site of the Lee Center for the Performing Arts. Accordingly, SU will move its theater department and productions to the Cornish campus in South Lake Union.

This news has raised a chorus of dismay among SU’s theater community past and present, which is questioning why the Lee Center (which opened in 2006) needs to be razed. The new museum is slated to open in 2028.

One more organizational shift: Pacific Science Center has announced a new partnership with Seattle Center. The organizations have been next-door neighbors since the 1962 World’s Fair, but have always operated as separate entities (hence the imposing gates at PacSci’s Seattle Center side). Now the two will operate as one campus, open to the public.