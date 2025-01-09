ArtSEA: Historic Cornish building reborn as community arts hub

Every corner of the 1921 Spanish Revival building — former home of Cornish College of the Arts founder Nellie Cornish — felt newly alive with performance and potential.

It was all part of a well-choreographed press preview designed to show how the Seattle Theatre Group (STG, which also operates the Paramount, Moore and Neptune theaters) is utilizing the newest addition to its bouquet of historic arts spaces.

“Today we can feel what the building is intended to be,” said STG’s Marisol Sanchez Best during the walk-through. As music lilted through the halls, she exclaimed, “Do you feel it? I’m getting chills.” Her comment brought to my mind the decades of young artists who walked the same halls, from John Cage to Reggie Watts.