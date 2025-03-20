ArtSEA: Seattle art museums give pixilated political perspectives

I felt similarly surprised by color when earlier this week I walked into a long cave-like gallery at Seattle Asian Art Museum and encountered the dazzling wall of hues that is Ai Weiwei’s Water Lilies (through March 15, 2026). If you feel like there’s way more Weiwei in the water this month, you’re right. As ArtSEA pinch hitter Jas Keimig wrote last week , SAM’s Ai, Rebel retrospective is the largest ever in the U.S., spanning three SAM locations.

The Seattle Asian Art Museum has just one of Ai’s works on view, but it’s massive and immersive and an absolute stunner.

A reinterpretation of Claude Monet’s iconic Water Lilies paintings — specifically the triptych on view at MOMA in New York City — the piece runs about 50 feet long and 8 feet tall. And unlike Monet’s softly brushed oil paints, Ai’s medium is 650,000 LEGO pieces. (The gallery plaques call them “toy bricks” for what I assume are copyright reasons.)

Approaching the work you quickly realize the blocks he chose to achieve this feat are the tiniest LEGO denomination possible: the single dot. Built on these tiny pixel pops of color — sometimes a single turquoise blip in a sea of red — the floral images come together only when you stand back from the work. But over and over, the fascinating technique draws you closer. The back-and-forth movement this inspires feels like dancing among the lily pads.

Also different from Monet’s work is the dark “portal” Ai added toward the right end of the piece. It’s a reference to the years he spent as a child in forced exile with his family, in an underground dugout (“the black hole”) in the Gurbantünggüt Desert.

During this time his poet father Ai Qing painted vivid verbal pictures of his earlier years in Paris, including his firsthand experience of the emotional impact of color in Impressionist works including Monet’s.