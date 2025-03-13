ArtSEA: A massive Ai Weiwei retrospective lands at Seattle Art Museum

World-renowned artist and activist Ai Weiwei is getting the retrospective treatment — and his largest-ever U.S. exhibition — with Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei (March 12 - Sept. 7). Featuring photos, sculptures, videos, LEGO-based works and installations from the Chinese artist’s illustrious 40-year career, it’s a comprehensive look at how Ai challenges authority, engages in political activism and questions received histories and cultural values.

Ai, Rebel is a lot to bite into. Helpfully, SAM’s curator of Chinese art FOONG Ping split the show into three digestible thematic galleries, which separately explore different facets of Ai’s career as a rebel, a material disruptor and an activist surveilling the state surveilling him. (The exhibition title itself is a reference to Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi novel I, Robot, as the book and Ai’s work both grapple with the concept of “real”).

Included are some of the artist’s greatest hits: the iconic photo triptych “Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn” (1995); one ton of hand-painted porcelain sunflower seeds from his seminal work “Sunflower Seeds” (2010); and Ai-made replicas of Qing-dynasty blue-and-white porcelain vessels (SAM nestled Ai’s fakes among authentic 18th-century blue-and-white porcelain from its collection — can you spot the difference?).

Also on display are several pieces from the artist’s early career. A whole wall is dedicated to photos of Ai’s time bumming around New York City in the 1980s, dining with the likes of Beat poet Allen Ginsberg and snapping photos of New Yorkers on the street. Another room features some of the last oil paintings Ai ever worked on, like the Warhol-inspired triptych “Mao 1-3” from 1985 and a Chinese army raincoat replete with a built-in condom in “Safer Sex” (1988).

For an artist so well known that his reputation seems almost mythical, these early works give the show a beating thrum of humanness. Ai’s humor and influences (Marcel Duchamp, Dadaism, Pop Art) are much more evident in these pieces — but Ai told The New York Times that he felt a little shy sharing them.

“We all have a beginning,” he said. “The beginning is always pretty clumsy and unprepared. But if you keep working, you may reach some unknown.”