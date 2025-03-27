ArtSEA: New Northwest things to do when the news is getting to you

In that vein, this week I present a selection of things to do when the news is getting to you, featuring current art experiences around Seattle. Pick your favorite strategy and enjoy the reprieve while you can. (See also our recent story on ways to cultivate a healthy news diet , including sound advice from experts at the University of Washington.)

Crawl back into the womb

Who can blame us for wanting to return to our original safe space, where we encountered the world only as a series of muffled sounds? Seattle artist Fumi Amano gets it. In 2021 she created “ Where Are You From? ,” an oversized uterus sculpture made of thick red rope that invited visitors to crawl inside and out, becoming “reborn.” (Visitors obliged with glee.)

Now she’s created a new womb with a view — this one with a soft inner sanctum and a spiky exterior made of wooden legs from old bed frames. It looks a bit fearsome on the outside, like a porcupine pufferfish flexing its defense mechanism, but the womb welcomes (shoeless) visitors inside for a moment of rest and recalibration and, as Amano says, “reappreciation of female bodies.”