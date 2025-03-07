7 ways to cultivate a healthy news diet

Specifically, Dr. Koriann Cox. The clinical assistant professor of psychology at the University of Washington says she’s witnessed an “overwhelming” increase in self-reported levels of stress, anxiety and depression over the past few months in both personal and professional settings. She speculates these increases could be linked to political turbulence and the ease with which people can consume large quantities of potentially distressing media. Cox says that if your news or social media consumption is impairing your ability to live your life in the way you want – straining your relationships, hampering your health or preventing your ability to do your job – it could be time to make some changes.

In a 2022 study, researchers at Texas Tech defined “problematic news consumption” as becoming immersed in and preoccupied with the news; attempting to alleviate negative emotions associated with news consumption by consuming more news (hello, doomscrolling); and experiencing a loss of control. The study found a correlation between people with moderate or severe problematic news consumption and higher levels of chronic stress and anxiety, fatigue, physical pain, problems concentrating and gastrointestinal distress.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s a growing body of research on news avoidance, a phenomenon associated with misperceptions, as well as lower political knowledge and participation.

“One of the dangers we see is that, because the environment now is so polluted with all this problematic information, people are kind of throwing up their arms and saying, ‘I can't trust any of it,’” said Chris Coward, a misinformation and media literacy researcher at the University of Washington and co-founder of UW’s Center for an Informed Public. “And that is not a good reaction. We want people to have a healthy skepticism, but not become cynical.”

So how can you to find a path forward through a landscape fraught with fake news, inflammatory comment sections and blurred boundaries between experts and influencers? Cascade PBS compiled these resources to help our readers build a more balanced and healthy approach to staying informed.