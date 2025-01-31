ArtSEA: Two new public art projects point to Northwest history

One of those bright spots is hard to miss if you’re passing through Capitol Hill: a new permanent artwork by Seattle artist Ben Zamora, known for suspending fluorescent tubes in explosive light installations.

For this public piece, part of Metro’s RapidRide G Line development on Madison Street, Zamora created a rectilinear rainbow that shifts depending on your vantage point.

Facing east (toward sunrise), the open metal squares reflect warm colors of yellow, orange and red. Facing west (toward sunset) a range of cool blues becomes more prominent. From the side, the full spectrum nods to the neighborhood’s history as an LGBTQ+ stronghold.