Contentious Pike Place Market totem poles to be restored, returned

Revisiting the poles

In September 2019 Juarez introduced a bill to fund the park renovation. The Market Historical Commission approved it, contingent on the poles being reinstalled before the park reopened.

Parks officials agreed to these terms, but behind the scenes they felt under heavy pressure from Juarez and Native communities to replace the poles with new works. After The Seattle Times’ “Now & Then” cited a project manager as saying “the poles likely will be reinstalled with fanfare,” Parks Superintendent A.P. Diaz sent managers an urgent email saying the report was “causing angst among the CP [Councilperson Juarez] and her staff, the indigenous communities and is being elevated intensely” and “causing a slew of issues.” Stay on message, he ordered, “something along the lines of ‘no final decisions have been made … ’”

In fact, Parks had long been developing a plan to replace the poles with another artwork. For 22 months, the city’s newly established tribal liaison sought to enlist the Muckleshoot and Suquamish tribes in replacing the poles with Coast Salish art; last November they finally confirmed they were “interested.” Parks hoped this would overcome the Historical Commission’s resistance.

Totem-poles defenders have embraced the goal of adding art, together with signage explaining the northern and Coast Salish traditions. But they ask why one must go to bring in the other. “You can’t take away the history of Seattle,” says Quinault member Marylin Oliver Bard, who is also Marvin Oliver’s sister. “There can be space for a welcome figure and the totem poles.”

Not so, Parks strategic adviser David Graves, who spearheaded the park project, told the Historical Commission: “If we were going to install anything new it would have to go where the poles are. There’s not another place in the park.” Sinking anchors would threaten the membrane protecting the parking garage below; leaks there had precipitated the renovation.

But only half to two-thirds of the park rests atop the vulnerable garage roof. Sculpture could be safely anchored in the most visible section, along Western Avenue. “They could put a welcome figure right here at the entrance,” says Heather Pihl, Friends of the Market president and the Historical Commission’s former staff coordinator.

As the debate progressed, it shifted to a different issue of authenticity: Were the poles Native or nonnative creations? While Marvin Oliver had selected the trees and started the work, he got hampered by other obligations and problems and fell behind. Steinbrueck, anxious to complete the poles for the 1984 park opening, stepped in and hired a nonnative carver, James Bender, to finish them.

Graves promoted a simple answer: Victor Steinbrueck designed them, “possibly with input from Marvin Oliver,” and Bender “and others” carved them. Ergo they were nonnative, inauthentic works.

This conclusion is belied, however, by extensive testimony that officials and media did not consider, including the recollections of Oliver’s friend Mike Watanabe, who helped him rough out the poles; Steinbrueck’s detailed project logbook, which credits Oliver with designing and roughing them out and carving the prominent orca fin on the Haida-style Untitled Pole; and Oliver’s designs, which Watanabe and Peter and Lisa Steinbrueck, Victor’s children, recall seeing.

Oliver himself took credit in a 2018 video-recorded presentation to the Historical Commission. “I designed [the Untitled Pole], I carved it,” in collaboration with Bender, Steinbrueck and others, said Oliver, who died in 2019. He pointed out elements he was particularly proud of, including adding a woman to the Farmer’s Pole and a Salish spinning whorl brandished by the raven on the Untitled. “I wanted to bring in the Puget Sound Salish,” he explained.

The Oliver name carries special weight along the Salish Sea. Marvin’s and Marylin’s father, Emmett Oliver, a trailblazer in Native higher education, launched the annual paddle gathering called the Canoe Journey, a beloved vehicle of cultural reconnection that, in one tribal chairman’s words, has “saved hundreds if not thousands of lives” from deaths of despair.