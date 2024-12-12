ArtSEA: Brighten short, dark days with Seattle art and light shows

Sometimes a little perspective helps: The hearty folks in Fairbanks are currently experiencing fewer than four hours of daylight (can we even call that a “day”?).

But if that doesn’t convince you that our own 8.5 hours of daylight are plentiful, there are multiple other ways to find light in these darkest days. Light shows are a-glimmer all over town (see below), and local galleries are providing their own ways to get lit.

I recently visited The Vestibule in Ballard to check out the latest exhibit by Bellevue-based new-media artist Maja Petric. Specimens of Time (through Jan. 25; artist talk Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.) is a small but powerful show featuring Petric’s always-innovative approach to light art.

The centerpiece of the show is “Burn,” a pulsing mystery that resembles something out of a sci-fi film. You have to walk through black curtains to see it: a large, suspended clear cube filled with striations of green-yellow light that constantly shift, sometimes flaring orange. It’s like looking into the neural pathways of an alien intelligence — and indeed, it has important things to tell us.

In a video about the work , Petric says the piece is meant to convey “the experience of being immersed in the Pacific Northwest rainforest.” In the darkened gallery, it emanates a green glow familiar to anyone who has walked deep in local woods. Given wildfires and other environmental threats, Petric says she aims to capture this immersion in tree-filtered light rays “as if placing them in a test tube, to safeguard the transient beauty of unspoiled landscapes.”

Those flashes of orange-red are warnings. The cube incorporates real-time weather data to reflect climate change. “When the temperature exceeds historical averages,” Petric explains, “the sculpture turns red.” The resulting artwork is like lightning in a bottle.