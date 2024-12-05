Culture

ArtSEA: An ode to Seattle’s sparkling holiday shows

The seasonal gang’s all here, from Charlie Brown to Ebenezer Scrooge to the Nutcracker and swimming Santa. Plus: Art markets galore.

by / December 5, 2024
four photos from holiday shows, featuring dancers and actors

A sprinkling of Seattle's many holiday shows. (Clockwise from top left) ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ (Taproot Theatre); the snow scene from George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’ at Pacific Northwest Ballet (Angela Sterling); ‘A Christmas Carol’ (ACT Theatre); ‘Black Nativity’ at Intiman Theatre (Joe Moore).

We’ve arrived at the season of garlands and lights,
Of panicky shopping and gift-wrapping nights

Of Santa Claus snorkeling at the aquarium
where festive finned fish swim up and stare at him.

The Men’s Chorus sings us a bright Ho Ho Ho;
While Figgy Pudding carolers swarm cobblestones.

Even orcas are making a turn toward the merry,
Donning dead-salmon hats from their sea millinery.

Arts venues are firing up the ol’ chestnuts,
Time-tested crowd-pleasers that fill seats with guest butts.

So here come the holiday listings in verse, 
A tradition that’s truly part blessing, part curse.

Be it ugly sweater or Nutcracker swag,
This crowd is decked out in December drag.

Here’s the Sugar Plum Fairy en pointe and on cue,
Here’s Dina Martina, lipstick madly askew,

Here’s Jinkx and DeLa, fab comedy queens,
Here’s Northwest Boychoir with voices pristine.

Here comes Mr. Scrooge, the scowling old geezer,
with six(!) different ways to portray Ebenezer.

Visit ACT to see Carol in classical fashion;
For a one-man show, you’ll need a ferry to Vashon.

The story is striking as told o’er at Strawshop,
where three actors do a Dickensian mic drop.

Kenyon Hall stages Scrooge a la radio play,
While SIFF screens the Muppets avec Michael Caine.

You say you want something more audience-driven?
Improvised Christmas Carol has laughs as a given.

Charlie Brown does Christmas as sweet Peanuts snack, 
And who can resist the iconic soundtrack? 

Hear it played by jazz pianists at The Royal Room
Or by “Juicy” Gonzales (tickets selling out soon). 

Benoit plays Jazz Alley with a Chaz Brown tribute
And the story per Schulz is on stage at Taproot.

Be your Christmas Appalachian or as in Ukraine
there’s plenty more music to light up your brain.

Maybe you’re seeking a British Isles Christmas,
Or Celtic, on violin, played with a quickness. 

Handel’s Messiah, sing Hallelujah;
Black Nativity’s gospel, sure to renew ya.

While the Symphony chooses to go Home Alone
Kenny G strikes his patented smooth, sax-y tone. 

And for those wanting something less fa-la-la-lala:
a Fiddler on the Roof sing-along, complete with challah.

You know Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen
But do you know who has the sparkliest vixens?

The Burlesque Nutcracker will answer the call
(Regarding their costumes: It’s dash away, all).

Can Can’s Wonderland plays both naughty and nice,
with an all-ages version that takes down the spice.

For joyful irreverence it’s Jingle All the Gay;
War on Christmas is comic subversion and slay.

Whoa, Tannenbaum! How this season is humming,
Performances popping off, little drummers drumming.

It’s even got two world premieres up its sleeves:
The Snow Queen (for kids) and Happy Christmas, Jeeves.

Though fave Die Hard Christmas has long been sold out,
Yule Cat, straight from Iceland, comes with claw clout.

Yes, just when we feel like the world’s pulled asunder
The holiday shows awake from their slumber 

To give us a smile like a lost and found toy —
In turmoil art always brings comfort and joy.

little blue and white ceramic pieces in the form of an eye, teapot, home, moth, etc

Everybody wins when you shop art markets for the holidays. Here: a ceramic “wall collage” by Lily Hotchkiss for AMcE’s pop-up. (AMcE Creative Arts)

Once I start rhyming it’s hard to get stopping; here are some art markets for weekend shopping!

Osay Linger 10th edition (formerly King Street Makers Market, now at Railspur in Pioneer Square), Dec. 5 - 7

Pottery Northwest Holiday Market (Pioneer Square), Dec. 7

Urban Craft Uprising (20th edition! at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall), Dec. 7 - 8

Side Rail Collective: Off the Wall (artworks under $200; Georgetown), Dec. 7, 14, 21

Modern Glaze (group ceramic show in Shoreline), Dec. 7 - 8, 20 - 22

AMcE Creative Arts Artisan Pop-Up (North Capitol Hill), Dec. 8

Seward Park Clay Studio Holiday Sale (Seward Park), through Dec. 28

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Cascade PBS's in-depth reporting on issues crticial to the PNW.

Donate
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors