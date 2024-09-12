ArtSEA: Back to (art) school at Gage Academy’s new Downtown digs

The 35-year-old institute’s new South Lake Union digs (at 2107 Westlake Ave.) are just two miles from its previous setting on Capitol Hill. But as artist Gary Faigin (who co-founded Gage with his wife, architect Pamela Belyea) said during the grand opening last weekend, “This might as well be 20, 50, 60 miles away.” And that’s intentional.

Gage’s big move was driven in large part by a desire to be more accessible — in terms of ADA requirements and public transit, as well as public awareness.

Noting that he had never encountered walk-ins at Gage previously, Faigin was thrilled about the potential of foot traffic at this location. (In fact I saw two pedestrians making inquiries while I was there.) “You couldn’t be more active and urban than this location,” he enthused.

Gage started in 1989 as a series of classic technique workshops — painting, drawing, sculpting — and began operating year-round in Seattle in 1991, then as the Academy of Realist Art.