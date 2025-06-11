Laid-off federal workers in WA face uncertainty, tough job search

Despite his decades of experience with the agency, Shutes-David was still considered a new hire because of his contract renewal. He was shocked.

“It felt very stable,” Shutes-David said. “I knew that I was valued by my colleagues and co-workers, and it seemed like such important work that we were doing. I wouldn’t have imagined someone thinking that we should put this work in jeopardy.”

Shutes-David spent the next few months in limbo as his supervisors at the VA tried to cut through the red tape and find a way to bring him back.

“For my family, the ambiguity of not knowing what was going on was really tough,” he said.

In May, the VA changed their policies regarding the hiring freeze. After jumping through more hoops and changing the way his job was classified, Shutes-David was able to secure another contract. He said he’s glad to be back doing the work he cares about, but is unsure how long it will last. At the VA, rumors of future cuts are swirling.

“It’s stressful for me, and then also it just seems stupid, like no other word for it,” Shutes-David said.

Vital services

Since February, protestors have been gathering weekly outside the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle to show their support for government workers.

At a recent rally, people chanted “Fork in the road, knife in the back, federal workers will fight back!” and waved signs in solidarity with government workers.

“Public work is the public good,” said Patrick McKee, who has been helping to organize the protests. “What they do matters.”

Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck was in the crowd playing flute with a protest marching band. During a brief interview between songs, she said she’s interested in finding ways for Seattle to incorporate the “immense talent in our federal workforce locally.” But she acknowledged the city is having budget issues of its own, and that it’s unclear how many new people the city will be able to hire this year.

A handful of active federal workers attended the rally. They said there’s an atmosphere of fear, and that many current employees are worried about getting “RIF’d” — slang for receiving a “reduction in force” notice informing them that their position is being eliminated.

The uncertainty has made federal work and “providing really vital services to the public really difficult,” said an Environmental Protection Agency employee named Steph. Due to fear of retaliation, she asked that her full name not be used.

Steph said it feels like the administration is using intimidation and fear tactics to force federal workers to leave voluntarily.

“Announcing these intentions to cut and making the workplace not a good place to be working has pushed a lot of people to take these resignation offers,” Steph said. “It’s been really harming morale.”

Ambrose Dieringer is one of thousands of federal employees still in a state of limbo. He’s an oversight analyst who has worked for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Seattle for more than a decade.

The Bureau is responsible for overseeing a variety of financial institutions, including several of Musk’s companies. It was marked as a top target of DOGE shortly after Trump’s inauguration, and has been targeted with a 90% reduction in staff.

Dieringer was placed on administrative leave in February as the Bureau tried to find a legal way to fire him and his colleagues. He received a layoff notice in April, but it was rescinded several hours later because of a court order. He’s now back at the job, under “ready to work status” — still getting paid, but unable to do the work he was hired to do. He’s allowed to check email, organize files and do other housekeeping tasks. Anything else has to be authorized by a department director, and that hasn’t happened, he said.

“We have an important mission here. We are not being allowed to carry out this mission,” Dieringer said. ”The bread and butter of the Bureau’s work, writing laws, punishing bad actors, going into financial institutions, kicking the tires, making sure they’re treating Americans fairly — none of that work, to the best of my knowledge, is being accomplished right now.”

Dieringer and many other current and former federal workers say they’re still upset by the callous nature of Musk and the Trump administration’s attacks on their work. Despite the initiative’s stated goal, they all say government agencies have, ironically, only become less efficient.

Jaska, the former NOAA fisheries worker, said he’s still upset at how arbitrary and reckless the cuts felt.

“All this from someone who reportedly was walking around high on ketamine,” Jaska said, referring to a recent New York Times report about Musk’s heavy use of the anesthetic.

Dieringer said the attacks on the federal workforce have been personally stressful, but he’s most concerned about the work that isn’t happening as a result.

“It’s sad that we’re losing our jobs and we can’t pay our bills,” Dieringer said. “But the important thing is the veterans that are being harmed, hard-working people that are getting ripped off by mega-companies … that’s the story.”