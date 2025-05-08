'Vastly more walkable': Seattle's Pike Place Market tests car ban

The entire trip will be almost completely car-free.

“There’s some real beauty about all those interconnected pieces that just make for a really inspiring and pleasant journey,” Ligtenberg said. “It is vastly more walkable.”

The new car ban covers only the first main block of Pike Place, between Pike and Pine Streets. It’s subject to tweaks and slated to last only through the summer, but could become permanent. The decades-old debate over whether banning cars would help or hurt the Market — and its broader role in the city — is ongoing.

Learning curve

Like all big changes, the new car policy has taken some getting used to.

Panos Koutlas works at Tiny’s Organic, an apple cider stand on Pike Place near the intersection with Pine Street with a front row seat to the Market’s rhythms.

“It’s been … confusing,” Koutlas said as he served customers apple cider on a recent weekday. “Lots of people making U-turns right there, clogging up the Market.”

While he was talking, a Prius driving down Pine Street took a wrong turn and started down the one block of Pike Place now closed to cars. Someone whistled, and it took the confused driver a minute or two to make a U-turn amid the moving crowds. A delivery truck had to back up to make way.

“See?” Koutlas said. “And then that creates a whole issue.”

Koutlas said something like that happens about “every 10 minutes” now. Regardless, he thinks the new car policy is a great idea, and that any initial confusion will eventually work itself out. He also thinks the new skybridge will bring in more foot traffic during the summer.