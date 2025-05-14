‘Tone-deaf’: Proposed Seattle earplug law draws mixed reactions

Reactions in the music community have been mixed. Many agree that hearing loss needs to be taken seriously, but some have questioned if a new regulation is the best approach. Additionally, many Seattle music venues already sell or provide earplugs to concertgoers.

“It doesn’t really make sense,” said Steven Severin, the owner of several Seattle music venues, including Neumos on Capitol Hill. “Nobody really knows why it happened.”

Strauss’ initial presentation was met with questions from his colleagues and skepticism from some in the music industry. While Strauss declined to be interviewed for this story, his spokesman said last week that the Councilmember might pivot to a hearing-protection education campaign. Still, some musicians and venue owners say the industry, which already operates on thin margins, doesn’t need another hurdle.



'You take it for granted'

On a recent Saturday night at Add-A-Ball, a live music venue in Fremont, you could feel the kick drum thumping in your chest. Fluung, a local three-piece rock band, was playing an album release show.

(Full disclosure: The author is in a band that’s played at Add-A-Ball. He sometimes wears earplugs.)

Drew Davis, the drummer, described his band’s sound as “alternative rock” in the vein of “’90s college rock” but not “modern indie rock.” Distorted guitars. Crashing drums. Booming bass lines. It’s the type of music that sounds best played loud.

But loud noise can also be dangerous. Almost everyone at the show seemed to have small, brightly colored pieces of foam stuffed in their ears. When asked, most people say they brought their earplugs from home. For anyone who forgot, there’s a sign behind the bar advertising them for sale at 50 cents a pair.