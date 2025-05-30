Seattle Councilmember Moore bails on bill to rewrite ethics rules

Moore announced Friday morning that she withdrew her bill to rewrite the city’s ethics code so that a Councilmember would have to publicly disclose a financial conflict of interest only when discussing or voting on legislation, rather than disclose and recuse themselves from the entire process, as the rules currently state.

The proposal was deeply unpopular with the public. Scores of public commenters showed up to City Council and Seattle Ethics and Election Committee meetings throughout May to voice opposition to the plan and criticize Councilmembers for damaging trust in government at a time when it’s already so low.

Former Councilmember Kshama Sawant and members of her Workers Strike Back organization showed up weekly to excoriate the Council during public comment, often breaking into chants and shouts that several times led to Council President Sara Nelson holding the remainder of a meeting remotely on Zoom.

Moore’s bill appeared to face a rocky path to passage. Just two Councilmembers — Maritza Rivera and Mark Solomon — voted in favor of the bill during the May 22 Governance, Accountability & Economic Development committee meeting. The other three committee members — Nelson, Joy Hollingsworth and Bob Kettle — abstained.

The bill was expected to head to the full Council for a final vote on June 3. Councilmembers Dan Strauss and Alexis Mercedes Rinck are opposed to the bill. Mayor Bruce Harrell also publicly opposed the idea, opening the possibility that Moore’s bill would need a 6-3 vote to avoid a mayoral veto.

In a statement Friday, Moore said she did not take the decision to withdraw her bill lightly, but that her “conversations with colleagues have made it clear that we require more time to ensure we get this right.”

The idea to rewrite ethics rules grew out of two instances last year when Councilmember recusals helped stymie the passage of legislation.

In early 2024, Nelson proposed scaling back new minimum wage standards for app-based delivery workers. Former Council appointee Tanya Woo was advised to recuse herself because her family owns a restaurant. The legislation stalled and never went to a vote.

Later that year, Hollingsworth proposed legislation related to tipped wages for restaurant and service workers. Woo was again advised to recuse herself, as was Nelson, who still has a stake in Fremont Brewing, which she co-founded. Hollingsworth rescinded the bill amid backlash from unions and others.

In November, Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Election Commission, outlined a proposal to require disclosure rather than recusal. Barnett said he’s uncomfortable being in a position to influence policy decisions, pointing to his experience working in Boston and New York where ethics rules don’t require recusal.

Both Barnett and Moore argue that public disclosure of conflict of interest is a sufficient remedy because voters can use that information to try to vote a Councilmember out of office every four years if they’re unhappy with the elected official’s ethical choices.

Additionally, Moore said that recusal disenfranchises residents since they are left without a district representative should their Councilmember recuse themselves. Residents are also represented by two citywide Council positions, however.

Moore has maintained that her proposal to remove the recusal requirement is unrelated to any forthcoming legislation. But the Council may consider changes to renter protections this year, and both Rivera and Solomon own rental properties, meaning they might have to recuse themselves.

On Friday, Moore indicated that she plans to continue working on the ethics legislation.

“As the Council further discusses the appropriate policy choice for our city, it’s my hope that we can collaborate to find a standard that both upholds the accountability of elected officials and preserves the integrity of our system, without impeding the essential functions of local government,” Moore said in a statement.