Nine WA Legislative seats are open this year. Here’s who’s running

In some seats, incumbents are running unopposed. In others, multiple candidates filed by the May 9 deadline. Some Democratic incumbents face strong Republican challengers while others face opposition from their own party.

New taxes approved by lawmakers earlier this year are top of mind for candidates, as are increasing public safety, improving education outcomes and making housing more affordable.

Here’s a look at who’s filed.

Heated Senate contests

One of the most closely watched races this election will be in the 26th Legislative District, a swing district that includes some of Kitsap and Pierce counties.

Democrats are hoping to keep the seat, which former state Sen. Emily Randall left open when she was elected to Congress last fall.

State Sen. Deb Krishnadasan, D-Gig Harbor, was appointed to fill Randall’s seat earlier this year. Krishnadasan, a local education advocate, served six years on the Peninsula School District Board of Directors, including two as its president.

She is running to keep the seat this November but could face a tough race against state Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Gig Harbor.

Caldier was first elected to the state House in 2014. Prior to her time in the Legislature, she owned a dentistry practice that served nursing homes.

Democrats are running against each other for a state senate seat in the 48th Legislative District, which covers parts of Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland.

Sen. Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue, is running to keep the seat she was appointed to after Patty Kuderer won her election for insurance commissioner last November. Slatter was appointed to the state House in 2017 after serving as a Bellevue City Councilmember since 2015.

She’s facing Democratic opponent Rep. Amy Walen of Kirkland. Walen was elected to the House in 2018 after serving on the Kirkland City Council as mayor.

So far, this is the most expensive race this cycle: As of May 14, Walen has raised nearly $320,000 and Slatter has raised nearly $113,000.

Another Senate race likely to draw attention is in the 5th Legislative District, which includes Issaquah and eastern King County.

The winner will fill the remaining term of Democratic Sen. Bill Ramos, who died unexpectedly last month.

Rep. Victoria Hunt, D-Issaquah, who is in her first term as state representative, is running against former Republican Rep. Chad Magendanz. Magendanz served in the House from 2013 to 2017. He ran for this seat last year but lost to Ramos by 3,400 votes.

Primary races in the House

A handful of legislative races have more than two candidates, making the August 5 primary an important race to see who will move on to November. The top two vote-getters in the primary will progress to the general election.

In the 33rd Legislative District, which includes Kent, SeaTac and Des Moines, Rep. Edwin Obras, D-SeaTac, is facing two opponents.

Obras was appointed to fill state Sen. Tina Orwall’s seat after she was appointed to the Senate last year. Obras formerly worked for the city of Seattle’s Human Services Department.

His challengers include Democratic Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling and Darryl Jones, a Republican from Kent.

Rep. Janice Zahn, D-Bellevue, is also facing two opponents for her seat in the 41st Legislative District, which includes Mercer Island and parts of Bellevue.

Zahn, a former Bellevue City Councilmember, was appointed to replace Tana Senn, who left the position to lead the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

She is facing two opponents: Democrat Vinita Kak and Republican John Whitney.

In the 48th Legislative District, Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, will face two opponents in August.

Salahuddin was appointed to replace Slatter when she went to the Senate. Democrat Ranga Bondada and Republican Dennis Ellis both filed to run against him.

Running unopposed

Sens. Orwall, D-Des Moines; Emily Alvarado, D-Seattle; and Rep. Brianna Thomas, D-West Seattle, are all currently running unopposed in their districts.