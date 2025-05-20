Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is on a quest to bring back the Blue Dogs

The Republican-sponsored Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act would mandate that residents have proof of citizenship in order to vote. Critics have said the policy could disenfranchise voters, including married women who have adopted their husbands’ last names.

Ahead of the town hall, a member of Indivisible Greater Vancouver’s Facebook site posted an event note, encouraging people to show up and protest Gluesenkamp Perez’s vote.

“Please come out with your signs and let’s let her know that the crossover votes she might get by pandering to Republicans are not worth the votes she will lose from her Democratic base!” wrote the individual.

In a statement to Cascade PBS, the progressive organization said it doesn’t endorse candidates for office, and members of Indivisible “have a variety of opinions about Representative Gluesenkamp Perez.”

“But we are all united in our shared mission to defend democracy through supporting 5 core values: Free and Fair Elections, Equality, Free Speech, Free Press, and Public Education,” according to the statement. “We will continue to engage with elected officials at all levels, including Representative Gluesenkamp Perez, to support these five essential pillars of democracy.”

Over the phone from the Capitol, Gluesenkamp Perez defended her vote.

She was comfortable voting for it in part because the bill isn’t likely to pass in the Senate, which she credited as due to some of the “crazy” provisions added by Republicans. And she pointed to a bill she and Golden introduced earlier this year to establish a committee to consider major election reforms, like getting rid of gerrymandering: “There should be no question that I take elections very seriously.”

"My constituents also believe that only U.S. citizens should vote in elections,” said the congresswoman. She called her vote on the SAVE Act one way to combat “the conspiracy theory that Democrats want to control election outcomes with noncitizen voting.”

Whether she faces a challenge from the left, Republicans will have a fresh chance to claw the district back in 2026, and likely with a new standard bearer. Joe Kent, the military veteran and CIA operative who ran against her in the first two elections, currently awaits confirmation to lead the Trump administration’s National Counterterrorism Center. Kent made news earlier this year for being a member of the groupchat that discussed plans for a military strike in Yemen.

“Having Kent not gunning for this job anymore helps Republicans there,” said Covey of the Cook Political Report. “He had some unique vulnerability and baggage with ties to white nationalists, and that was a big part initially why she was able to win in ’22.”

Walsh, the state GOP chairman, knows Gluesenkamp Perez’s district well. In 2016, Walsh became the first Republican in recent memory to win a seat in the 19th Legislative District, which shares a big swath of rural territory with the 3rd Congressional District. Walsh has continued to win, and since then Republicans picked up the district’s other two legislative seats that were long represented by moderate rural Democrats. Walsh described southwest Washington voters as “honest, blue-collar, salt-of-the-earth people who are not stupid” and who have “a nose for authenticity and weakness.”

Asked what type of Republican could unseat her in 2026, Walsh said a working-class candidate who “gives a damn about taxes” and “doesn’t like tolls on the I-5 bridge … who’s not going to insist to put a rail span on the I-5 bridge” and who “who knows you have to enforce immigration.”

And he pointed to a procedural vote that Gluesenkamp Perez made against the SAVE Act before ultimately voting to approve it on the House floor, calling it “cynicism at the highest level … it’s not exactly a profile in courage.”

The congresswoman said she didn’t mind taking heat from constituents over her vote on the SAVE Act.

“I have no problem getting yelled at, like, you know, the shop floor is not a gentle place,” she said. “The bigger question is how do we get what we want at the end of the day?”

After taking a few more questions, Gluesenkamp Perez excused herself. The House was in session, and she needed to go cast her vote against a resolution to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.